March 29, 1970...

The Lancaster Sunday News reported that an April meeting would be held to discuss the possibilities of a state high school football championship game. At the time, it was reported, there was no formal effort made to nominate a state champion in scholastic football, with champions instead decided by informal polls conducted by the news media. It would be another 18 years before the PIAA sanctioned football championships.

To date, two Lancaster-Lebanon League programs have won a state football championship: Manheim Central (2003) and Lancaster Catholic (2009, 2011).

Also on this date: John Kindbom had a single in the first of a double-header in the season-opening games for the McCaskey baseball team. Kindbom would later go on to play for the Hippey's Raiders in the Lebanon Valley League, teaming up alongside Bruce Sutter and Tom Herr. Sutter, a Donegal grad, was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2006, the same year Herr became the first manager of the Lancaster Barnstormers. Of course, that followed a 13-year playing-career in the majors for Herr. Also, Kindom's brother, Larry, is a McCaskey alum who went on to become the all-time winningest football coach at NCAA Division III Washington University in St. Louis. After 31 seasons, Kindbom retired after the 2019 campaign.