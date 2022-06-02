Before diving into a commencement speech inspired by Kanye West, Lancaster Catholic High School’s Class of 2022 Salutatorian George Brubaker captured the smiling faces of himself and his 126 graduating peers in a selfie.

It wasn’t the first or last time the graduating class cracked a smile during the school’s 93rd commencement ceremony in the high school’s Berger Gym on Thursday night. In fact, quite a few more smiles crossed students' faces as Brubaker read through West’s popular song “I Love Kanye,” and Valedictorian Ansley Ryan drew on advice from Uncle Ben in “The Amazing Spider-Man” for guidance in their future endeavors.

And, while no one in the Class of 2022 is known to have superpowers like Spider-Man or the Hulk, Ansley and Brubaker both called upon their peers to recognize their God-given superpowers – whether it be a fault they have embraced or a talent that could change the world.

“Like Spider-Man, all of us have special abilities,” Ryan said. “I, for one, cannot do a double backflip nor shoot webs from my wrists, but as humans, we all have God-given abilities that we need to recognize and use.”

Brubaker explains that Kanye, who he dubbed the modern Walt Whitman, inspired him to be his “truest self,” which meant recognizing both his good side and his “Hulk,” or “angry” side, as he described it.

“Kanye has inspired me to truly be me, and I hope that by living my truth I can also inspire you to be your truest self,” Brubaker said. “God has granted us all a unique combination of talents that makes us who we are. Now go out and use them to bring joy to the world as only you could.”

So far, the Class of 2022 has used their talents to earn more than $13 million in merit-based scholarships (an average of $102,000 per student) and acceptances at 260 of colleges and universities in 17 states and overseas.

“You’ve endured more unprecedented challenges and overcome enormous obstacles more so than most of the 92 graduating classes before you,” said Lancaster Catholic President Timothy Hamer.

In spite of the pandemic, Hamer said, the class devoted 3,846 hours of service to the community, three were named national merit scholar commended students and 67 completed advanced placement courses. And, Thursday, the class joined 13,000 Lancaster Catholic High School alumni.