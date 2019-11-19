The Investigation Discovery network will feature the 1992 murder of Rohrerstown Elementary schoolteacher Christy Mirack on Sunday.

The episode of “On the Case with Paula Zahn” airs at 10 p.m.

Host Paula Zahn interviews Mirack’s brother, Vince Mirack, roommates and former Rohrerstown Elementary principal Henry Goodman about one of Lancaster County’s most notorious crimes. She also talks to District Attorney Craig Stedman as well as a county detective and East Lampeter Township police officer involved in the investigation.

The 25-year-old Mirack was found beaten and strangled in her East Lampeter Township townhouse on Dec. 21, 1992. Police later learned she also was raped.

Local disc jockey Raymond Rowe was arrested in Mirack’s death in June 2018. He pleaded guilty to killing her in January. He is serving a life sentence without possibility of parole.

The big break in linking Rowe, 49, to Mirack’s death came after a private lab, combing a genealogy research website, linked crime scene DNA to Rowe.