Decisions on whether to use a former Lancaster hospital or other local buildings in the fight against COVID-19 would likely be made by state or federal agencies, local leaders said Wednesday.

“It is my understanding that Lancaster County’s health systems continue to work individually and collectively to prepare as much as possible,” Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace said in an email. “However, going beyond the surge capacity we have now will take state and federal intervention like we are seeing in New York.”

“Given the national shortage of equipment and supplies, if we exceed our local capacity (praying we do not), then LEMA, PEMA and FEMA would step in,” she wrote, referencing the county, state and national emergency management agencies. “That's the chain.”

Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons said local leaders anticipate a survey team from the state agency and Army Corps of Engineers coming to look at the former St. Joseph Hospital building now owned by UPMC Pinnacle and other possible sites, “potentially this week,” but he didn’t know what the timeline on a decision or action would be.

PEMA spokesperson Ruth A. Miller declined to say whether the former St. Joseph building is on its list of possible sites.

“PEMA, along with state, federal and local partners, are assessing a number of sites across the state for consideration as possible sites for housing or medical facilities,” MIller said in an email. “As those assessments are ongoing and no plans or agreements have been finalized, we do not have information to share about those sites.

Parsons didn't name other potential local sites, but said depending on the use a range of unoccupied or partially occupied spaces could work, including things like warehouses.

In addition to a building, he said, that kind of operation would require equipment, health care workers and services, including food, laundry and trash.

“The building is probably one of the easiest pieces, because the equipment and people are really the key thing,” he said.

Local hospitals’ first focus is expanding their own capacity, and they’re working on that now, Parsons said, including joint contingency planning with each other and emergency management.

Kelly McCall, a UPMC Pinnacle spokesperson, did not directly answer a question about the former St. Joseph property but said in an email that it would likely take government help to open any closed hospitals for use in the COVID-19 fight.

“Reopening or repurposing an existing vacant building to provide safe, effective and continuous patient care would be extremely complex,” McCall said. “Significant time, medical supplies and clinical personnel would be required.”

The 214-bed UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster facility at 250 College Avenue closed in February 2019 after 135 years as a hospital.