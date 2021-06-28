A statue of Supreme Court justice John Marshall on Franklin & Marshall College's campus was defaced Sunday morning, the college told LNP | LancasterOnline on Monday.

Statues of both of the college's namesakes -- Marshall and Benjamin Franklin -- have been temporarily covered with tarps as the college investigates the vandalism.

"F&M continues to support freedom of thought and expression," the college said in an emailed statement. "However, vandalism and the destruction of property is a crime and exceeds the boundary of free speech."

The college said the vandalism was red paint, not words. The damage is being evaluated.

The vandalism comes less than a week after The Atlantic magazine published an article detailing Marshall's unabashed participation in slavery. The article initially stated F&M was weighing a name change, but the college told LNP | LancasterOnline last week that is not the case.

The Atlantic has since added a correction to the top of the article, stating F&M has not had official conversations regarding a name change.