An employee of Ollie's Bargain Outlet on Plaza Boulevard stole nearly $2,000 from the store through multiple fraudulent refunds, Manheim Township police said.

Stephanie Vania Bublitz, 47, of Lancaster, was charged with one misdemeanor count of theft on Feb. 21, according to police.

Bublitz stole $1,858.93 from the store, police said, and admitted her involvement to police when she was questioned.

She was processed at Lancaster County Prison and released on $7,500 unsecured bail, according to online court documents.

Bublitz has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 26.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For more Lancaster County Crime news: