Ollie Calloway Jones, a retired principal at Carter & MacRae Elementary School known for her fierce advocacy for students and boundless generosity, died Monday. She was 79.

In the city of Lancaster, Jones led Carter & MacRae, one of the county’s poorest and most diverse schools, for 11 years, from 2001 until her retirement in 2012.

Born and raised in Gadsden, Alabama, Jones used her Southern charm and no-holds-barred attitude to challenge the status quo and fight to provide equitable opportunities for her students.

“She wanted to change this school, and she wanted the kids to feel safe,” said Carter & MacRae dean of students Keith Corrigan, who was a third-grade teacher when Jones was hired.

Jones, Corrigan said, made her vision known from the very beginning. “We’re gonna take this school over, curb to curb, to make sure we do what’s best for our families and students,” he remembered her saying.

Jones’ demonstrative nature could have rubbed people the wrong way, but, Corrigan said, people respected her because they knew she had students’ best interests in mind.

Jones helped boost student achievement, in part because of her commitment to using technology to boost literacy skills. Prior to her retirement, the school was named a Title I Distinguished School for improving Hispanic students’ science test scores by 36% in one year.

She and her staff revamped the curriculum so social studies and science were taught separately from other subjects, and reading was taught in every classroom every day. School started each day with an intensive, 15-minute workout so students could put aside the stresses of home life.

She rewarded students with lanyards with a gold star on them, ice cream or pizza parties or movie nights, among other activities that some students would never get the chance to experience otherwise.

Her success came against tremendous odds. When she retired, Carter & MacRae had the largest transient and homeless populations and one of the highest poverty rates of any School District of Lancaster school. One-third of its students were non-native English speakers."

I didn't understand the concept of urban schools, period, so I did not accept that these were urban kids. These were just kids, these were just students, and they could learn as well as anyone else," Jones told LNP | LancasterOnline in 2011.

One of Jones’ notable achievements was Ollie’s Closet, which, to this day, supplies students with anything from school uniforms and school supplies to soap and bedding. The initiative started when she began developing a reputation for giving students supplies from her own office closet.

Since then, with support from Saint James Episcopal Church in Lancaster, that closet has turned into a locker room-sized storage room full of supplies for kids in need.

Jones earned her teaching degree from Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Alabama. She then obtained a master’s degree in school administration from the same school and later went on to pursue a doctorate from Vanderbilt University.

She spent many years teaching at elementary and secondary schools across the country before landing in Lancaster. She retired after about 40 years in education.

Her legacy in education not only lives through her work in Lancaster. One of her children, Baron Jones, is a principal at Penn Manor High School.

Jones' obituary states a celebration of life will occur at the discretion of the family. Donations are requested for Ollie's Closet through Saint James Episcopal Church. Donations can be made here.