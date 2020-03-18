Lancaster County reported its first case of coronavirus Wednesday morning, but that isn't stopping local residents and business owners from offering some light-heartedness in these difficult times.

Gov. Wolf recommended social distancing, and asked for restaurants to strip down to takeout and delivery options only.

Other non-essential retail stores closed in light of the governor's recommendations.

Here's what residents and local businesses are doing to keep spirits high in Lancaster County.

Shady Maple Farm Market created a toilet paper roll cake.

The Fulton Theatre changed its marquis from show titles to an encouraging message.

Blazin' J's offered toilet paper and water to those in need yesterday.

Thistle Finch Distillery is making its own hand sanitizer and giving it out for free to those who bring their own spray bottle.

DogStar Books is holding periodic book sales/donations outside its storefront to keep Lancaster reading.

Silantra is selling toilet paper on a pay-what-you-can basis.

This story will be updated with more wholesome news.

