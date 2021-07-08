The Bridgeport Transportation & Land Use Study was created as a planning initiative with a goal to enhance walkability, transportation, transit choices and neighborhood character within the Bridgeport area of Lancaster County, according to the study.

The project is a collaboration between East Lampeter, West Lampeter and Lancaster townships, and Lancaster city, with support from Lancaster County and the state Department of Transportation.

Following are some of the recommendations from the “Recommended Action Plan” section of the study, which is attached to the end of this post.

— A roundabout connecting Old Philadelphia Pike that would provide access to Lincoln Highway and Pitney Road.

— Widen Pitney Road to allow for dual southbound through lanes.

— All left turns from Route 462 (East King Street and Lincoln Highway East) would be made via a new street north of Lincoln Highway.

— Redevelop the existing four-lane Lincoln Highway East into a three-lane highway.

— Construct central landscaped medians and consolidated access points at key locations along Lincoln Highway to reduce traffic speeds and beautify the roadway.

— Curbing, crosswalks and sidewalks along both sides of Lincoln Highway to create safe pedestrian travel ways.

— A shoulder to create additional separation between pedestrians and vehicular travel.

— Build a trail from Lancaster County Central Park to the Conestoga Pines Pool.

— Enhance pedestrian safety and provide traffic-calming measures along the following streets located in residential neighborhoods south of Lincoln Highway and east of Lampeter Road: Longfellow Drive, Tennyson Drive, Wiker Avenue and Buttercup Road. Suggestions include speed cushions, speed humps, raised intersections, and/or landscaped gateways.

— The adoption of a Village Center District and a Village Mixed Use District within a 10-minute walk radius from the Bridgeport Crossroads.

— The following use types should be permitted and encouraged within Bridgeport's commercial and mixed use zoning districts: Apartments over retail stores, artisan production businesses and small specialty stores to encourage entrepreneurial businesses, anchor retail stores and food markets, restaurants and outdoor dining and townhomes and other forms of attached dwellings.

— Each municipal ordinance should promote the use of shared parking within the Bridgeport Crossroads area according to the standards established in the most current version of the Urban Land Institute's Shared Parking Manual.

— With four bus lines converging at the Bridgeport Crossroads, a bus transit hub should be considered to promote greater connectivity and transfers between routes.

