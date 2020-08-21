Carrying signs scrawled with messages like “Black Lives Matter," a group of about 30 demonstrators stood along a Lancaster city sidewalk at Prince and James streets late Friday afternoon, hoping to catch the attention of passing rush hour motorists.

It was a familiar scene in a summer when protests have become commonplace across Lancaster County, where thousands of people are calling for racial equality and criminal justice reform.

But even at first glance, Friday's Rotary Park protest was clearly different, with demonstrators sporting gray hair and thick glasses. Most were at least 70 years old.

“I would rather be sitting out in my backyard and having a nice afternoon drink," said Mary Cae Williams, 70. “That's not happening because we cannot turn our back on this."

Williams spoke on the behalf of a nameless neighborhood group of senior citizens, who have been inspired by local young people protesting for change in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man killed by a Minneapolis police officer.

But that inspiration was matched with fear and anxiety as the contagious COVID-19 virus continued to spread, proving especially deadly for older Americans, Williams said.

Fearing for their health during the ongoing pandemic, the group's members shied away from the large, sometimes maskless protests.

“I'm still afraid of the virus," Williams said.

Then, they saw a YouTube video. It showed a group of senior-only protesters marching and calling for reform in Florida in an event branded “Old Folks Arising."

Adopting that slogan, the neighborhood group created Friday's senior-only event in Lancaster city, where attendees were expected to wear face masks and maintain social distance.

There, organizer Ken Nissley, 76, spoke shortly after the 4:30 p.m. protest's start, saying he was pleased with the turnout.

“Even though we are not a part of the young generation, we fully see a need for change," Nissley said.

At least one demonstrator, 85-year-old Jim Kalish, has been advocating for racial equality since the civil rights movement of the 1950s and '60s, he said. Kalish said he was among the thousands who marched on Washington D.C. in 1963 to advocate for greater civil rights.

He applauded today's young people for continuing that work.

“I see myself in them," he said, calling for law changes that will end police brutality and promote equality.

Racism needs addressed

Having lived through the earlier civil rights movement, Lois Quillen, also in her 70s, admits she once thought that racism had been largely addressed.

“You think, ‘Oh good we've made progress. We did it,' " Quillen said, admitting that was before George Floyd's death and this summer's protest. “And then you find out, 'Oh no, we didn't.'"

It's to remedy that past failure that Quillen said she and her senior friends felt obligated to take a stand at Rotary Park.

“It's a matter of social justice and just caring and human dignity," she said. “I don't want this to just die out. I want to see change."

As protesters waved their signs, passing motorists often honked their horns and waved.

Standing near the intersection, Nissley addressed the elephant in the room: All of the group's members were white. He said it wasn't by design; it's simply the neighborhood's makeup. Nissley also said group members reached out to local Black leaders ahead of the event to ensure it was appropriate.

“We can't hide the fact that we are all white. That's who we are," Nissley said, explaining he is still upset by racism. “We are all hurt."

