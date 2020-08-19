What will winter 2020-2021 have in store?

The Old Farmer's Almanac, which has been in circulation for 228 years, has officially made its prediction for winter weather across the United States.

Lancaster County, included in the northeast region's forecast, is expected to see "sheets of sleet," according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

The northeast is forecast to also see a "greater-than-average" amount of snowfall, the almanac says.

It's still too early to determine what the winter will actually bring, according to meteorologist Eric Horst at the Millersville University weather center.

"You can’t predict a winter sleet storm 5 months in advance," Horst said. "Nor can you predict snowfall a half a year in the future."

A winter outlook based in science won't be issued until October or November, Horst said, adding that "anything detailed (about winter) issued in the summer should be used for entertainment purposes only."

For example, in 2019, the Old Farmer's Almanac predicted a "polar coaster" for Lancaster County with "copious amounts of sleet, snow and freezing rain." Temperatures in the county were about 5 degrees above average, said National Weather Service forecaster Kevin Fitzgerald in a March interview.

Lancaster County saw less than 6 inches of snow for the entire season, said AccuWeather meteorologist Paul Pastelok in a previous interview with LNP | LancasterOnline.

