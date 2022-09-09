Lab testing has confirmed the presence of one of two suspected insect-borne viruses in a pair of dead deer found at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area in northern Lancaster County.

The deer tested positive for epizootic hemorrhagic disease virus, which is commonly called EHD, according to Dustin Stoner, the state Game Commission’s Southeast Region information and education supervisor.

Prior to lab testing commission officials said they suspected the deaths were the result of either EHD or bluetongue virus — two very similar insect-borne illnesses.

Stoner confirmed the EHD positive cases Friday afternoon, just days after commission officials decided to cancel an annual, limited, lottery-style archery hunt at Middle Creek. The decision, Stoner said, was made with hunters in mind.

“We didn’t want to have the drawing and then have significant deer loss on property that would diminish the hunt,” Stoner said, referring to the illness, which can quickly kill infected deer.

However, there is no risk to hunters, Stoner said, noting that hunters in the Southeast Region don’t have to fear consuming their healthy looking harvested deer.

“This is not something that is transmissible from game meat to people,” he said.

With that said, Stoner noted that hunters should never consume animals that look visibly ill.

Deer contract EHD through insect bites, specifically when bitten by midges that carry the virus. Humans are unaffected.

In deer, EHD causes hemorrhagic disease, “one of the most common diseases in white-tailed deer in the eastern United States,” according to the Game Commission.

Hemorrhagic disease damages blood vessels, often producing symptoms in white-tailed deer about seven days after infection, according to the commission. Symptoms can include neck and face swelling; loss of appetite; lethargy and weakness; respiratory distress; fever; and excessive salivating. Infected deer often have mouth ulcers and sometimes bleed from their noses and mouths or develop swollen, blue-colored tongues, according to the commission.

It’s often fatal in deer, which are likely to die within 36 hours of showing symptoms, according to the commission. The illness usually has a 70% to 90% mortality rate, according to Suresh Kuchipudi, a veterinary virologist at Penn State University.

According to experts, cases typically occur in wet, muddy habitats during the late summer and early fall, when midge activity peaks.

Cases of EHD are likely to wane as temperatures cool in the coming weeks and months, according to Kuchipudi, who explained that midges die off in cold, frosty weather.

In addition to the two confirmed-infected deer at Middle Creek, there were other sick dead deer found in the area, Stoner said. Another dead deer from southern Chester County also tested positive, he said.

It’s unclear exactly how widespread this current outbreak is.

It’s not the first time that the illness has been detected in southeastern Pennsylvania. In late August and early September 2018, dozens of dead deer were found in northern Chester and southern Berks counties, casualties of EHD.