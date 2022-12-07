Three men were shot dead within less than 3 days in Lancaster County last week.

Luis Oscar Sanchez, a father of two, was shot while having a night out at a Lancaster city sub shop. Wakiel Jones Jr., who previously spent time in prison for gun and drug offenses, was found shot to death in a city alleyway. Lamar Lewis was shot and killed as he sat in a car in a residential Columbia neighborhood.

But more than a week later, their killers remain at large.

Police in Lancaster city and Columbia have made no arrests and remain tightlipped about the three homicides.

Have they identified suspects? Do they know what the motives might be? Are the shootings connected in some way? Did the killers act at random or did they target Sanchez, Jones and Lewis?

Is the public at risk?

Elected leaders and law-enforcement officials paid at taxpayer expense to respond to media inquiries are saying very little of substance. Police officials declined to make their chiefs available to answer questions.

The city police department’s public information officer, Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus, informed an LNP | LancasterOnline reporter that the department will “never comment about progress in that way, we won’t release whether we have someone we’re closely looking at, or have no suspects.”

“The purpose for this is to protect the investigation. If a killer believes we have no solid suspects or persons of interest it may make them more resistant when we go to interview them on some future date,” he wrote in an email last week.

“... What I am attempting here is to save you the trouble of asking for information that I am just going to withhold comment on anyway.”

The three slayings are, however, connected by certain circumstances.

First, their timing. The killings in the last days of November made it the most violent 48 hours in Lancaster County this year.

Second: The victims were all shot to death.

Third: The killings happened out in the open. A restaurant. A public street. A car.

Two of the shootings happened in Lancaster city, once described by the Los Angeles Times and The Guardian newspapers as among the most surveilled city in the United States because of the number of cameras scanning the streets for criminal activity.

Lancaster City Bureau of Police declined to make Chief Richard Mendez available for comment. Mayor Danene Sorace also could not be immediately reached.

Sean McBryan, spokesman for the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, said the three shootings are still being investigated but had no further updates as of Wednesday.

“The investigating agencies or our office will release an update when it is appropriate to do so,” McBryan said. “As in any ongoing investigation, certain details may not be released as it may jeopardize the investigation.”

A message left with District Attorney Heather Adams was not immediately returned Wednesday afternoon.

Shootings in the city

The first shooting happened on Monday, Nov. 28 shortly after 1 a.m. Chris Johnson, a security guard for Prince of Subs on South Prince Street, previously told LNP he opened the door for someone to come in when shots rang out, hitting him and Sanchez.

Sanchez, 29, died of his injuries at a local hospital. Johnson was released from the hospital a few days later with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Family and friends held a candlelight vigil for Sanchez the night after his shooting, where they remembered him as a loving father and jokester. Sanchez’s viewing and funeral services are at One City Church on Walnut St. on Thursday and Friday, respectively, at 11 a.m.

In the city’s second shooting that week, officers responded to the 300 block of South Marshall Street at about 11 a.m. Wednesday and found an unresponsive person with injuries. Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni later identified the person as Jones Jr., 27, of Lancaster city, determined he died of a gunshot wound in a death he ruled a homicide. Court records indicate Jones Jr. has a record of drug and firearms charges out of Lycoming, Northumberland and Perry counties.

Around the same time officers found Jones’ body, police say someone shot at two men inside a Dodge Challenger in Columbia borough in a residential neighborhood near Bridge Street. Police said one person – later identified by Diamantoni as Lewis, 41, of Philadelphia – was pronounced dead at the scene. Emergency responders took another person to the hospital with a gunshot wound, but police have not yet identified him.

Diamantoni determined Lewis died of a gunshot wound to the chest and ruled his death a homicide.

Witnesses saw a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and fled east on Avenue F toward North Third Street after the shooting, police said. Detective Matt Leddy declined to say at the time if the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Columbia police chief Jack Brommer did not return a call for comment Wednesday. Columbia Borough Council President Todd Burgard referred a reporter to Borough Manager Mark Stivers, who did not immediately respond for comment.

Court documents show Lewis has a record of drug and firearms charges out of Berks and Montgomery counties, as well as an escape charge out of Philadelphia County from 2011.

Anyone with information about the Columbia shooting should contact Leddy at 717-684-7735. Lancaster police ask anyone with information related to either of this week's shootings to call 717-735-3301.