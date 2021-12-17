Lancaster County and city officials are seeking public input on their plan to use $6.8 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to aid the homeless and provide rental assistance.

Residents can review the plan and submit comments on the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities website by Wednesday, when county commissioners are set to approve the plan.

Officials will also present the details of the plan Tuesday at a virtual meeting at 4 p.m. via Zoom.

The grant is administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The county will receive $4.7 million, or 70% of the total, and Lancaster city will receive the remaining $2 million.

The joint county/city plan calls for the money to go to homelessness assistance and related supportive services. That includes rental assistance for households at risk of losing their homes.

Target populations for the services include people who are currently homeless, at risk of homelessness or those fleeing domestic violence or human trafficking, according to a draft of the plan. Other populations at greatest risk of housing instability may also be eligible for assistance, according to the draft plan.

Residents can learn how to join in the virtual meeting by contacting Michaela Allwine at mallwine@lchra.com or 717-394-0793, ext. 226.

They can also submit their comments on the plan by email to Jocelynn Ritchey at jritchey@lchra.com, by phone at 717-394-0793, ext. 210, or by regular mail, with the letter addressed to her attention at Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority, 28 Penn Square, Suite 200, Lancaster PA 17603.