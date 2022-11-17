Two months have passed since Pennsylvania State Police and other investigators searched the Pequea Township home of Mary Ann Bagenstose, who disappeared nearly 40 years ago.

No arrests have been made. Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said Thursday she had no comment on the investigation.

The 25-year-old mother of a 2-year-old son was last seen June 5, 1984. On that day, her estranged husband Jere Bagenstose stopped by the house to take Mary Ann and their son, Jeremy, to look at a new car, according to a Sunday News story published two years after her disappearance.

Jere Bagenstose told police Mary Ann wasn’t ready to leave when he arrived, so he took their son to feed ducks at Long’s Park. When he returned, he told police, he found a note from Mary Ann stating she was walking to a nearby store after her car wouldn’t start.

Jere Bagenstose still lives at the Pequea Township home. A message left Thursday at a number listed for him was not immediately returned.

Much of the police activity the day of the Sept. 20 search appeared to focus inside a garage with an attached shed behind the two-and-a-half story home.

Investigators had dug up the dirt floor of the garage the month Mary Ann vanished, according to contemporary news coverage.

The Sept. 20 search was authorized under a search warrant sealed by Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn on Sept. 19.

A judge may seal a warrant if investigators can show good cause — typically, that release of the information would jeopardize an investigation or an undercover agent.

Typically, at the end of 60 days, the search warrant application and a receipt for inventory becomes public. But investigators can obtain indefinite 30-day extensions if they can continue to show cause.

Pennsylvania State Police and Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers are offering a $5,000 reward for information about the disappearance of Mary Ann Bagenstose.