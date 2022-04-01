Lebanon city officials are expected to release more information about the Thursday shooting that resulted in the death of a police officer, along with injuries to two other officers.

The officers were responding to a disturbance call at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. Gunfire erupted shortly afterward. The suspect was initially believed to be a 34-year-old Lebanon resident, who died of gunshot wounds.

Police declined to release the name of the deceased officer, citing privacy concerns. A livestream of the press conference from PennLive can be seen below: