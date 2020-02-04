Lancaster Airport has until Dec. 31 to secure $125,000 to $250,000 in local matching funds to continue operating commercial flights.

The airport received an extension from the U.S. Department of Transportation to secure the funds, which are only a small portion of the $2.5 million overall subsidy to maintain service from Southern Airways, its only commercial carrier.

Southern offers flights as low as $39 to Pittsburgh and $34 toBaltimore.

U.S. Department of Transportation guidelines prevent the airport authority from paying for the matching contribution. Airport Director David Eberly has previously stated that if allowed the airport authority would use its own funds toward the match.

The Manheim Township airport is the only one in the continental United States facing the local cost share mandate.

Rule ‘unfairly targets’ Lancaster

Republican U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker said the local cost share requirement wrongly targets the airport as well as Lancaster County taxpayers.

He said the requirement is ”simply unfair and must be eliminated.”

Lancaster County Commissioner Joshua Parsons offered similar sentiments.

“I continue to believe that it is somewhat odd that Lancaster Airport is the only airport impacted by this rule,” he said.

The Essential Air Service Program, Smucker said, is mostly funded by fees from international travel over U.S. airspace that began during airport deregulation in the 1970s.

A spokeswoman for Smucker said the congressman is working in the U.S. House of Representatives to eliminate the cost share requirement.

Eberly said the authority is working on a report to show county commissioners and other local elected leaders the economic impact commercial air service has on the county. He hopes to have the report ready before the end of the year.

“There’s a lot of value here,” he said.

Funding stalemate

So far, county and city officials have declined to pick up the slack.

Lancaster County Commissioner Craig Lehman told LNP | LancasterOnline on Monday that his position “has not changed” on providing county funds for the airport. The Democrat also said he’s hopeful the authority “will be permitted to use its own resources,” which he added “are not insignificant,” for the matching contribution.

Lancaster city Mayor Danene Sorace also stood firm.

“The City is not in any position to fund a portion of the subsidy and will not be reconsidering this decision,” she wrote in an email.