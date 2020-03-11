When: New Holland Borough Council meeting, March 3.

What happened: New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. Inc. in New Enterprise was awarded a $83,357.54 contract for street work. The street overlay projects include: Mentzer Avenue north to East Conestoga Street; East Cedar Street from North Kinzer Avenue west to the dead end; and South Kinzer Avenue from Main Street south to the railroad tracks.

Street closings: Brimmer Avenue, from Linden Avenue to south Phillip Road, will be closed 8:40 a.m. to noon March 28 for Garden Spot Village half marathon. Fulton Street between South Railroad Avenue and South Custer Avenue will be closed 6 a.m. to midnight July 3 for New Holland Sales Stables annual Special Sale Day. East Jackson Street, from South Kinzer Avenue east to Park Avenue, will be closed 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 12 for New Holland Band Antiques Car Show.

Trash clash: Resident Ragen Burns told council he was upset borough employees removed things from his property at 376 E. Jackson St.

Background: Borough Manager Dick Fulcher said Burns was notified Oct. 26 that he violated the zoning ordinance and was given 30 days to clean up trash strewn on his lawn and porch. Fulcher said the borough gave Burns time extensions to clean up. He was finally told after Feb. 2 the borough would take action and clean away the junk. Though Burns said he was trying to clean up, Fulcher said very little was done, and on Feb. 12 borough workers spent over two hours removing most of the trash. Burns will be billed for the removal.

Quotable: “The exterior trash on Burns’ property was a violation of the borough ordinance. We were fair, even giving him additional time to clean up the property,” Fulcher said.