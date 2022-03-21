Three police officers who opened fire on a Chester County man as he accelerated toward them in a vehicle in February were justified in using their firearms, Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams has determined.

The officers, whose names were not provided, were “in danger of death or serious bodily injury” when they opened fire on 38-year-old Zachary Robert Gilbaugh at a residence in the 1400 block of Union Grove Road in East Earl Township on Feb. 1, the DA’s office said in a news release Monday.

Adams concluded that each of the officers were justified under state law to defend themselves and others when they used their weapons on Gilbaugh as he attempted to flee the scene in a minivan, endangering the lives of the officers in front of the vehicle who commanded him to stop, the DA’s office said.

“(Gilbaugh) placed officers in jeopardy of sustaining serious bodily injury or death when he tried to escape in a van,” Adams said. “This inevitably placed the officers in a situation where they opened fire in self-defense and in defense of the other officers who were in the path of the vehicle.”

The officers struck Gilbaugh multiple times before he crashed a short distance across the street. Gilbaugh was taken to an area hospital and survived his injuries. He is now being held in Berks County Prison on other charges.

Officers and members of the U.S. Marshals’ Fugitive Task Force were attempting to arrest Gilbaugh on numerous felony charges from multiple counties at the time.

A DA’s office investigation determined that Gilbaugh, whose last known address was in Honey Brook, exited the front door of the residence with a large circular saw blade as a shield and a blowtorch, then entered a Chrysler minivan and accelerated toward two officers when they opened fire, according to the news release.

A resident had answered the door to allow officers inside the home, where Gilbaugh was in the basement. Officers discovered Gilbaugh barricaded in a crawlspace and made “numerous attempts” to negotiate with him for more than an hour before attempting to use a stun gun and ballasting sponge round, among other methods, to bring him out, the DA’s office said.

An officer outside the home noticed a hole in the building’s exterior he used to communicate with Gilbaugh, who said he was “not going back to jail” and that police would have to shoot him or he would get a gun and shoot them according to the news release.

Gilbaugh also through chunks of concrete and cinderblocks and spewed fire with a torch and aerosol can at the officers, the DA’s office said.

Gilbaugh then exited the home through a back or side door and kicked in the door to a second-floor apartment, where police had learned firearms were kept as officers formed a perimeter outside. Police had previously removed the resident of the second-floor apartment for safety reasons.

The incident was recorded on a nearby residential surveillance system which Adams and county detectives reviewed as part of the investigation.

Gilbaugh was charged March 15 with seven counts of aggravated assault, five counts of recklessly endangering another person, and one count each of criminal trespass, flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief. He was previously charged with two counts of aggravated assault for the incident as well.