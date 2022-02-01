A East Earl Township man who was wanted on several warrants threw cement bricks at officers, threatened them with a blowtorch and drove toward officers early Tuesday morning as police tried to arrest him for several warrants, according to a warrant clerk at the Berks County Sheriff’s Office.

Zachary R. Gilbaugh, 38, was wanted for stalking, violating a protection from abuse order, criminal trespass, burglary, motor vehicle theft and other offenses, according to East Earl Township police.

The incident began around 6 a.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications. EMS and fire police were called to the scene around 6:51 a.m.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1400 block of the Union Grove Road. Members of the United States Marshals’ Eastern District Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force were at the scene serving the warrants.

As officers tried to take Gilbaugh into custody, he started throwing cement bricks at officers, according to the DA's office. Officers then used a taser and "other less lethal measures" to subdue Gilbaugh, but a statement from the DA's office didn't give specifics.

Gilbaugh then threatened officers with a blow torch − as officers retreated, Gilbaugh got into a vehicle and drove toward officers as he left the scene.

Multiple officers shot at the vehicle, according to the DA's statement. The statement didn't specify how many times Gilbaugh was struck by the gunfire, the severity of his injuries or his current condition.

Officers with the Berks County Sheriff’s Department were also at the scene.

Police taped off an area near Union Grove and Reading roads early Tuesday morning.

A nearby Mennonite school – Terre Hill Mennonite High School – started on a delay, according to WGAL.

Warrants for Gilbaugh’s arrest were issued on Dec. 30, 2021, according to East Earl Township police.

The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office says it will release more details later Tuesday morning.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is available.