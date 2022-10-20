Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect new information provided by Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department.

Police in East Petersburg found a man with a gunshot wound and his vehicle riddled with gunfire at a convenience store Wednesday evening.

Police also say an infant was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, but escaped injury.

Officers from Northern Lancaster County Regional Police were called to the Turkey Hill on Main Street by an employee just before 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday. The employee told police that a man exited a car and appeared to have sustained an injury, police said in a news release Thursday morning.

Someone shot the car multiple times, and a 21-year-old Lancaster man suffered a gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Through a preliminary investigation, officers determined the shooting did not happen in East Petersburg. The man dropped off a woman north of Penn Township and was returning to Lancaster city with the child when the shooting happened, police said.

Police don't believe the shooting was domestic-related or associated with child custody. Police also said additional information suggests that the man/vehicle were specifically targeted.

"Police are confident this was not a random shooting and has found no evidence to suggest any immediate danger to the public associated with the incident investigated," police said in the release.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department at 717-733-0965, submit a tip on the department's CrimeWatch page or contact Lancaster County Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913.