A York County man who formerly lived in Lancaster County was charged with several felonies related to child pornography after officers found explicit photos and videos on his cell phone, according to East Cocalico Township police.

Joshua Scott Gettle, 35, was living in the 200 block of North Muddy Creek Road in East Cocalico Township in November 2020 when he created and sent two videos of him “engaged in sexual acts” with a 16-year-old from Lebanon County, police said.

In January, after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, police began investigating Gettle, according to police.

On March 9, investigators seized Gettle's cell phone − during that search, they found 43 videos and five images of child pornography on his cell phone, police said.

Police said that in one of the videos, Gettle is heard saying, “I would marry you today, but I guess we have to wait ‘til you’re 18.”

Gettle was arrested on March 15 at his Wrightsville home by East Cocalico police and Hellam police.

Gettle is charged with felony counts of photographing videotaping or depicting on a computer or filming sexual acts, possession of child pornography, criminal use of a communication facility and unlawful contact with a minor. He’s also charged with a misdemeanor charge of corruption of minors.

Gettle in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $30,000 bail, police said. Lancaster County Adult Probation and Parole also issued a detainer for him, which is an order from a probation judge directing the prison not to release him.