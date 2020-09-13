Police have shot and killed a man after a domestic disturbance on Sunday, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police.

Officers were dispatched at 4:15 p.m. to the 300 block of Laurel Street for a report of a domestic disturbance in progress.

Details about how the shooting happened weren't released, but police said preliminary information indicates "the man was reportedly armed with a knife at the time of the shooting."

The man has not yet been identified.

"The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office and their Investigators have been notified and are responding to assume the lead in the investigation," according to police.

The bloody body of a person is visible on the ground outside of home in the 300 block of Laurel Street, near Fremont Street.

Police from several county municipalities are on the scene, including Manheim Borough and Mount Joy police.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

For more Lancaster County news