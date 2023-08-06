A man died Sunday morning after Lancaster city police responded to an attempted burglary.

Lancaster city police responded to a burglary in-progress at a residence on the first block of West New Street at 12:10 a.m. Police said they spoke with the resident, who said the intruder was inside the house.

The intruder exited and confronted the officers, pointing a firearm at them, police said. The officers discharged their firearms which struck the intruder. The intruder was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office was called to the hospital. Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said his office isn't releasing the name of the victim yet.

Lancaster city police said they notified the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. The DA's office is investigating.

The last time a Lancaster city police officer was involved in a fatal shooting was in September 2020, when an officer fatally shot a man, after receiving a domestic disturbance call.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information is available.