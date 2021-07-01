The second shooting in Lancaster Township this week has resulted in officers from Manheim Township stepping up patrols.

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Charles Road at 6:24 p.m. Wednesday, after a caller reported to 911 that a man shot at a vehicle on Charles Road near Saint Joseph Street, police said.

The man exited a vehicle and fired multiple shots at a vehicle that was traveling on Charles Road, according to police. No injuries have been reported.

This is the second shooting in the area this week, coming only three days after multiple shots were reportedly fired in a parking lot at The Villages at Lancaster Green Apartments around 1:40 a.m. on Monday, June 28.

Manheim Township police said that in an attempt to "thwart additional violence," more officers will be assigned to patrol the area.

Police are asking that anyone with information on either of the shootings call the Manheim Township police department at 717-569-6401. Tips can also be submitted through CrimeWatch.