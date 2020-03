An East Cocalico Township police officer died from injuries after a crash on March 10, the police station said in a press release.

Officer Brennan E. Lied was involved in a crash after his shift, the department said.

The crash happened in Chester County, according to East Cocalico Township police chief Darrick Keppley.

He was not on duty.

Lied was previously an officer with East Earl Township police.

"Please keep Brennan's family and friends in your thoughts and prayers," the department said.

