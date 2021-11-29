A Pennsylvania State Trooper tactically rammed a minivan to end a chase that began with an Ephrata woman driving erratically, according to West Earl Township police.

A West Earl officer spotted Jane D. Knauer, 61, driving erratically in a Plymouth Voyager van in the 800 block of Main Street in West Earl around 9:50 p.m. Thursday, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Knauer was driving 15 mph in a 25 mph zone and crossing over traffic lines “to the point where nearly half of the vehicle crossed the lines” at the time.

An officer followed Knauer into Ephrata borough, trying to pull her over. A chase began when Knauer drove away as the officer tried to approach her vehicle when she stopped at a red light, police said.

Knauer nearly struck the officer at one point when they again exited their vehicle and ordered her to stop during the pursuit, according to the affidavit.

The chase then resumed, with Knauer leading police west along Route 322, then looping through several back streets before returning to the highway headed east through Ephrata, West Earl and Earl townships.

A state trooper helped the officer stop Knauer by intentionally hitting a rear portion of Knauer's minivan to cause it to spin around and stop.

Officers then broke a window and pulled Knauer out after Knauer refused orders to exit, police said.

An officer suffered a hand injury as Knauer was being arrested.

Knauer was charged with aggravated assault, fleeing to attempting to elude an officer, escape, resisting arrest and two summary traffic violations.

She is currently seeking treatment at WellSpan Ephrata Hospital for a medical condition unrelated to her encounter with police, a West Earl Township police desk sergeant said.

A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled.