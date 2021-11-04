Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect charges filed against 30-year-old Daijour Lamark Stennett.

A Lancaster man has been charged and arrested for shooting another city resident following a verbal confrontation in the 100 block of Hershey Avenue in Lancaster Thursday morning, city police said Thursday afternoon.

Daijour Lamark Stennett, 30, of the 700 block of West Vine Street, pulled a handgun on a 32-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, and fired multiple times, striking the victim, police said. The victim suffered injuries to the head, torso and arm and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.

Stennett has been charged with one count each of criminal attempt at criminal homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and firearms not to be carried without a license. He is currently being held at Lancaster City Police Station for processing, and he was denied bail at arraignment, police said.

An on-duty East Hempfield police officer traveling through the area while on routine business heard the gunshots and observed Stennett standing along the roadway holding a gun, Lancaster police said. When backup arrived, they detained Stennett and helped locate and stabilize the victim, police said.

Lancaster police responded to the call then took over the scene and initiated its investigation.

East Hempfield Township police declined to comment.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lancaster Detective Ryan Burgett at 717-735-3412.

Resident reacts

Daltyn Mekan, who lives on Hershey Avenue, said he woke up and heard arguing but didn't think much of it.

Soon after the arguing quieted down, he heard gunshots.

He had recently moved to Lancaster from Reading and said as soon as he heard shots, he "knew the drill" and ran to the back of the house.

Second later, he heard police yelling at the shooter.

"Within 30 seconds, a cop was already yelling at [the shooter]," Mekan said.

The other man was lying on the ground near a tree, he added.

While talking with neighbors after the shooting, Mekan said many of them were surprised there was a shooting on their street, which he said is usually pretty quiet.