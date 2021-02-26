A police officer was justified in using deadly force last year when he shot at a man during a standoff in Manheim Township that ended when the man killed himself, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

The officer shot at Craig Kevin Bush — resulting in a superficial wound — when Bush held up a semiautomatic pistol, according to the district attorney’s office. Bush then fatally shot himself, the office said.

Manheim Township police were dispatched to a residence on Knollwood Drive at 8:08 p.m. Dec. 8, 2020, after a man called 911 in behalf of his sister, who told him her boyfriend was “going crazy,” the district attorney’s office said in a press release.

According to the district attorney’s office, police officers knocked on the door repeatedly and heard screaming coming from inside. A woman appeared in a second-story window, yelled "he has a gun" and then disappeared back into the residence. Officers then heard a gunshot and saw a muzzle flash from inside the residence. The shot exited the window frame and went in the direction of officers outside.

"Police later learned this shot occurred after Bush threatened to kill himself, at which time he indicated that he was not going to jail and pointed the gun at the victim," according to the release.

A struggle ensued, during which the woman pushed the gun away from her which caused the fired shot. Officers yelled to determine if anyone inside was hurt, but no one answered, police said.

Police officers then retreated and the Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) was dispatched to the scene. SERT, along with a crisis team, tried to peacefully end the situation and contact the occupants of the home by phone and social media, according to the release.

LNP | LancasterOnline reported at the time that residents in adjoining and nearby apartments were evacuated.

At some point during the standoff, the woman reappeared at a window and officers heard her yell that Bush "killed" or "will kill himself," according to the released. Officers asked the woman to leave the building, but she said she couldn't.

SERT officers eventually entered the home and forced their way into a second-floor bedroom. At the initial time of reporting, it was reported that SERT officers deployed a flashbang device when they first entered. Once inside, an officer saw Bush on his knees behind a bed and with his back to the officer and his right hand obscured, according to the release.

"This officer began issuing commands for Bush to show his hands," according to the release. "Bush turned around toward the officer and raised a semiautomatic pistol."

A second officer who entered saw the gun and shot at Bush causing the superficial wound, according to the release. Bush then shot himself.

Despite life-saving measures, Bush was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I have concluded that the officer was completely justified in discharging his weapon, which resulted in a non-fatal and superficial wound to the suspect,” District Attorney Heather Adams said in the release. “The suspect clearly placed SERT members and the victim in the residence in danger of death or serious bodily injury and created a situation where the officer was justified to use lethal force in self-defense and defense of others.”

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office later determined Bush's cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, and the manner was ruled a suicide. The bullet fired from the officer caused a grazing wound to Bush's upper right torso, according to the district attorney's office.

The police-involved shooting was the second in four months.

A Lancaster city police officer fatally shot Ricardo Munoz on Sept. 13, 2020, after Munoz ran toward him with a knife. Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams ruled the shooting justified the following month.