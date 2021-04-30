An officer who fired a shot toward a 49-year-old West Hempfield man who during a standoff with police in January was justified, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said in a press release on Friday.

Pennsylvania State Police investigated the use of the officer's firearm.

The incident happened on January 3, after officers were called to the 500 block of Goldfinch Drive after a woman had called 911.

Shawn D. Stryker was eventually arrested after a nine-hour standoff with police and members of the Special Emergency Response Team (SERT). He told police that he had ingested meth the night before and spoke of "the Red Armey, the pagans, (and) fighting with an anti-Christ that was present," according to police.

He is currently charged with simple assault and recklessly endangering another person for "his actions toward the woman," the district attorney's office said. He is also charged with six felony counts of aggravated assault; one count of recklessly endangering another person; and possessing an instrument of crime.

Police were initially called around 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 3 after a woman said that when she woke up, Stryker was standing next to her with a rifle in one and a handgun in the other, the district attorney's office said. Stryker then loaded the rifle and began to make threats to harm himself and the woman, she told police.

She was able to leave the house, but Stryker stayed.

The officer fired a shot toward Stryker after he came outside on the porch holding a rifle and began walking around, the district attorney's office said.

"As Stryker turned and walked toward the rear of the residence, he began to raise the rifle in the direction of the retreating SERT officers," the district attorney's office said. That's when another SERT officer shot at Stryker. But the bullet missed and he went back in the house.

"Stryker posed an immediate deadly threat to the other SERT officers who were positioned on the back side of the house," the district attorney's office said.

Stryker went back into the house, where he later fired two shots, according to an affidavit of probable cause. He told police later that he had fired the shots to scare-off people he saw outside "with heads that looked bigger."

He was finally arrested after refusing to cooperate multiple times with SERT officers and negotiators, the district attorney's office said. He surrendered at 9:15 p.m.