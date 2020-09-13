This story is breaking and will be updated.

Update 7:48 p.m.

In the intersection of Union and Laurel streets in Lancaster city, not far from where the shooting happened, windows of two state police SUVs were smashed.

Dozens of people and numerous police officers are also in the intersection.

Original reporting:

Police have shot and killed a man after a domestic disturbance on Sunday, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police.

Officers were dispatched at 4:15 p.m. to the 300 block of Laurel Street for a report of a domestic disturbance in progress.

Details about how the shooting happened weren't released, but police said preliminary information indicates "the man was reportedly armed with a knife at the time of the shooting."

The man has not yet been identified.

"The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office and their investigators have been notified and are responding to assume the lead in the investigation," according to police.

Lancaster police chief Jarrad Berkihiser said the shooting was captured on an officer's body camera, and the footage has been turned over to the district attorney's office.

While the district attorney's office conducts a criminal investigation, Berkihiser said his department will conduct an administrative personnel investigation "to make sure policy and training and use of force was properly followed and established."

Berkihiser also said the officer has been placed on administrative leave, per the department's policy.

"Any loss of life, regardless of how it happened, is devastating," he said. "It's devastating for everybody involved. It's devastating for our police department, the families and our community."

Our office is investigation a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon on Laurel Street in Lancaster city.Police responded to a reported domestic disturbance involving a person with a knife. (1/) pic.twitter.com/8WMmifI0RK — Lancaster DA (@Lancaster_DA) September 13, 2020

A person's body was visible on the ground for more than two hours outside of home in the 300 block of Laurel Street, near Fremont Street.

Police from several county municipalities were on the scene, including Manheim Borough and Mount Joy police.

Crowds of people gathered at the scene, and many voiced their anger toward officers guarding the scene. Berkihiser called for the community to remain peaceful as the investigations proceed.

