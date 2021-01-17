An officer was assaulted early Sunday morning when he was called to a domestic dispute in Clay Township, police said.

The man accused of the assault has been arrested and will be charged, police said. He was not named, pending charges.

Responding to a call about 2:11 a.m., the Northern Lancaster County Regional officer arrived at a home on Snyder Lane, where he saw a 21-year-old man fighting with multiple women on an outside porch, police said.

The responding officer attempted to arrest the man, and he resisted, according to a news release.

Police said the man kicked and choked the uniformed officer, also trying at one point to put the officer into a submission hold.

The man was partially handcuffed, with a cuff around one wrist, at the time, police said.

“The subject broke free and began using the handcuffed arm to assault the officer and struck him at least twice in the face,” police said.

At that point, the officer used a stun gun, and the man rolled onto his back before again kicking, police said.

Then, the officer used the stun gun again, and the man was arrested, according to a Sunday afternoon news release. The man was “transported for an evaluation,” police said.

