A police officer was assaulted and slightly injured by a man during a domestic dispute Sunday in Clay Township, police said.

Responding to a call about 2:11 a.m., the Northern Lancaster County Regional officer arrived at a home on Snyder Lane, where he saw Luis Xavier Hernandez-Gutierrez, 21, fighting with multiple women on a porch, police said.

Hernandez-Gutierrez kicked and choked the uniformed officer, also trying at one point to put the officer into a submission hold, when the officer tried to arrest him, police said. Hernandez-Gutierrez was partially handcuffed, with a cuff around one wrist, at the time.

Hernandez-Gutierrez "broke free and began using the handcuffed arm to assault the officer and struck him at least twice in the face,” police said.

At that point, the officer used a stun gun, and Hernandez-Gutierrez rolled onto his back before again kicking, police said.

Then, the officer used the stun gun again, and Hernandez-Gutierrez was arrested, according to a Sunday afternoon news release. He was taken to a hospital to be evaluated, police said.

Hernandez-Gutierrez was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conducted and public drunkenness. He is free on $5,000 bail.

