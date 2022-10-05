A ruling this week from Pennsylvania’s open records office, if upheld and applied statewide, stands to give election conspiracy theorists access to hundreds of thousands and possibly millions of filled out mail-in ballots and signed ballot return envelopes.

The ruling comes as groups like Audit the Vote PA, which falsely claims former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election, ramp up their plans to monitor the Nov. 8 midterm election. Their plans include videotaping ballot drop boxes to record who drops off mail-in ballots and how many. It is illegal for a voter to drop off more than his or her own ballot.

Toni Shuppe, the co-founder of Audit the Vote PA, has repeatedly claimed mail-in ballots can be vectors for fraud and has sought to challenge the practice.

“Something that we learned from all of the research we have done over the last year and a half, contributing to the steal of 2020, is that the ballot drop boxes made it easier for bad actors to stuff them with mail in ballots,” Shuppe claimed, without presenting any evidence, in a May 13 video posted to social media.

With copies of filled out ballots and, more importantly, the voter signatures on ballot return envelopes, these groups could be empowered to challenge votes in closely decided races.

The ruling issued Wednesday by the Office of Open Records related to a request submitted in June by Mike Miller, an Ephrata Township resident who unsuccessfully challenged Sen. Ryan Aument in the Republican primary in the 36th Senate District, which covers much of the northern half of Lancaster County.

Miller was supported by Audit the Vote PA in the primary. In the wake of his loss, the group encouraged its supporters to mount challenges in court to the outcome, hoping to force a hand recount of ballots cast at dozens of polling places across Lancaster County.

The courts rejected those efforts, and soon after Miller submitted his request for access to all of the county’s mail-in ballots and the envelopes accompanying them.

The county responded on July 15, denying Miller’s request to view the ballots but allowing him to view the envelopes, but only with voters’ signatures redacted.

Miller appealed, prompting the OOR to review the matter and ultimately rule that the requested ballots and envelopes are public under Act 77, the state law governing mail-in ballots. The OOR ordered the county to provide the ballots and unredacted envelopes within 30 days.

The county has until Nov. 4 to decide whether to appeal the OOR decision in the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas. Christa Miller, the chief clerk of elections for the county, did not respond to a request for comment.

Mike Miller did not respond to an email seeking comment. In the past he has refused to speak with LNP | LancasterOnline. The two Millers are not related.

Grace Griffaton, press secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of State, said the department is reviewing the ruling to determine any next steps it may take.

In its Oct. 5 ruling, the OOR sided with the county on one issue, agreeing that Miller should not have access to mail-in ballots or envelopes returned by active duty military service members. Such records are not public under Act 77, the OOR said, citing national security concerns.

Legal history

Marian Schneider, senior voting rights policy counsel for the Pennsylvania ACLU, said OOR is well adept at determining where and how the state election code and the Right to Know Law intersect, and she believes the office correctly interpreted the statute in Miller’s case.

“Since 1968 there have been provisions in the election code allowing inspection of absentee ballots and envelopes, and that language was lifted directly into the mail-in ballot statute,” Schneider said. “The reason for that is it protects against fraud. It's necessary because when we vote in person there are all kinds of procedures for ensuring that ballot boxes don't get stuffed.”

Ballots filled out on Election Day at polling locations are exempt from release under the state’s election code as part of a provision that protects contents of the ballot box.

Schneider said that she thinks the county was wise to try to redact the signatures, as they could be considered private information under Pennsylvania’s constitution. But, she added, just because a person is granted the right to inspect ballots and return envelopes doesn't mean they will be allowed to remove copies from a county elections office.

Schneider also said she has been involved in ballot signature reviews before, and that typically the reviews take place inside the elections office with elections staff monitoring. She said she wouldn’t think it would be appropriate for someone untrained in signature matching to try to perform a review,

An effort to match voter signatures on return envelopes with other sources, whether attempted by Miller or others, could theoretically be possible, as some voters’ signatures may already be online in other public documents. Groups Like Audit the Vote PA could also try to check, and therefore challenge, the results of an election by performing a hand count of the ballots and comparing those figures with those in the county’s precinct results report.

Public scrutiny

The OOR said it has seen election-related appeals skyrocket since 2020. In 2019 there were five election related appeals filed with the office, and just four in 2020. Those numbers went up to 34 in 2021 and 83 so far this year.

Numerous requests have been made across the state for “cast vote records” from the 2020 election (actual images of every ballot cast by mail or in person), as well as security footage from election offices and polling places, the memory cards of voting machines, and even election office floor plans. In many cases, those requests were initially denied by local agencies, only to wind up appealed to OOR.

“You know it has (been a lot),” said Liz Wagenseller, OOR’s executive director. “It has certainly been a spike in the work we deal with and it’s sort of been a continuation of what we experienced in 2020.”

Wagenseller said when government officials or agencies are at the center of major news stories, the office often sees a spike in appeals, as they did with COVID-19-related requests in 2020 and school curriculum-related requests in 2021.

Wagenseller said her office is prepared to handle the appeals and has staff who are experts in reconciling the Right to Know Act’s requirements with other state laws.