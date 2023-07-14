An expansion of the clerk windows at the Lancaster County Office of Aging will close the office’s lobby for two to three weeks later this month, according to county officials.

While the work is underway, residents won’t be able to simply walk into the Lancaster city office, at 150 N.Queen St., Suite 415, on the fourth floor. They will have to call ahead to arrange help from the office.

The lobby renovations, set to begin July 24, will allow more residents to walk into the office without an appointment to speak to Office of Aging staff.

To reach the Office of Aging, call 717-299-7979 or email aging@lancastercountypa.gov.