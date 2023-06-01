Mount Joy Borough police Officer Kyle Hosking has reached a plea agreement to resolve DUI and related charges stemming from a series of crashes that began at a house he hasn’t lived in for more than two years.

Hosking, 43, of East Lampeter Township, waived his preliminary hearing Thursday on two DUI and eight summary motor vehicle charges, including failing to stop and reckless driving, in exchange for the offer, said his attorney, Steven Breit.

Breit declined to provide details of the deal, but said he hopes to resolve the case in about five months. The next step is a June 23 formal arraignment, where a judge will explain the charges and Hosking will indicate whether he understands them. Such hearings are also often waived.

Breit said Hosking “was evaluated for a neurological condition which may have contributed to the conduct that day, but we are not denying the fact that alcohol was involved. He’s already entered into treatment, and he plans to continue with it.”

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Hosking crashed into the mailbox and a utility box at his old house on Jasmine Place in West Hempfield Township on April 12. He was off duty.

He then continued driving, striking several vehicles, all but one of which was parked and unoccupied. Hosking stopped driving when he crashed into a parked pickup truck.

A West Hempfield officer who responded found Hosking lying in the passenger seat of his truck, semiconscious, covered in vomit and smelling of alcohol, according to charging documents.

Although West Hempfield responded first, the department requested state police handle the investigation because Hosking is an officer in a nearby municipality.

Hosking was taken by ambulance to Lancaster General Hospital. About 5 p.m., a state trooper interviewed Hosking, who still smelled of alcohol, charging documents said.

Hosking told the trooper that he knew he was in a crash, but didn’t remember what happened and didn’t know if he consumed alcohol, charging documents said.

Hosking’s blood alcohol content was .216% three hours after the crash, police reported. That’s nearly three times the legal limit of .08%.

Hosking, a sergeant who has been with Mount Joy about 16 years, has been on paid administrative leave per department policy.

“I would say as it stands today, he’s in grave jeopardy of losing his job,” Breit said. “But he does accept responsibility and he’s not downplaying what occurred.”

Past problems

LNP reported in 2012 that Hosking was fired from Mount Joy following an arbitration hearing, but was reinstated soon after. Officials have declined to say why Hosking had been fired.

“He had a prior contact in the criminal justice system which was alcohol related,” Breit said, declining to elaborate other than to say it’s been expunged from his record.

Lancaster County prothonotary records show Hosking was ordered to pay a $2,309 civil judgment to the state in connection with a 2011 criminal case.

“In all fairness, he's not being treated any differently than any other citizen of Lancaster County,” Breit said.