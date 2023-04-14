A Mount Joy Borough police officer hit multiple vehicles and houses with his own vehicle in West Hempfield Township Wednesday, according to state police.

Kyle Hosking, 42, of Elizabethtown, was involved in three separate crashes in the area of the Jasmine Place and Magnolia Drive, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Hosking used to live on the 4100 block of Jasmine based on a 2012 civil judgment against him. The source of the judgment is unclear.

Hosking is listed on Mount Joy Borough Police Department’s website as a sergeant and has served with the department for approximately 16 years, according to a press release from Police Chief Robert Goshen.

Hosking is also listed as an adjunct lecturer in sociology-criminal justice at Albright College. A description on the website indicates he is a member of the Lancaster County Major Crimes Team, Lancaster County Forensics Team, Lancaster County Crisis Intervention Team, South Central Task Force, and the Lancaster County Human Trafficking Task Force.

“In accordance with our departmental policies, he has been placed on Administrative Leave pending the outcome of the investigation,” Goshen wrote in the press release.

Sean McBryan, spokesman for the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, declined to comment, citing the active state police investigation.

Troopers responded at 2:30 p.m. at the request of West Hempfield Township Police to Jasmine Place for a report of a multiple vehicle crash investigation. Troopers determined the scene consisted of three separate crashes “within one continued action.”

The first crash happened when Hosking, who was driving a GMC Sierra, drove into the driveway of a residence in the 4000 block of Jasmine Place and hit a mailbox and cable box, according to state police. Hosking drove away when a neighbor came out to investigate the noise.

Hosking then turned right onto Magnolia Drive and hit a PT Cruiser that was trying to turn into a driveway of a residence, state police said. Hosking drove on after the impact and then hit a group of mailboxes on Jasmine Place while turning left off Magnolia Drive.

Hosking continued to speed around Jasmine Place and hit a parked red GMC Sierra on the shoulder of the roadway, state police said. Hosking then drove across the roadway and hit a silver Toyota Corolla head on, then drove south and hit a gray Ford F-150 before coming to a rest on the shoulder of the roadway.

The impact to the Corolla caused it to travel backward uphill for about 30 yards and hit a residence in the 4100 block of Jasmine Place, causing damage to its wall and door, state police said.

An ambulance took Hosking from the scene to a hospital for multiple injuries. Family members of the man in the PT Cruiser took him to a local hospital later that evening.

Nick Schnelli of Mount Joy was the driver of the PT Cruiser that was struck on Magnolia Drive. Schnelli said he was pulling into his home when Hosking hit the front driver side bumper of his vehicle.

“And then he just kept going,” Schnelli said. “I thought he was pulling up to stop, and it’s like, oh he just blew a stop sign. He’s still going.”

Schnelli went to the hospital the evening of the accident for back and neck pain. He was released the same day, but is still sore two days after the crash.

The crash shocked him, as he felt safe in his quiet neighborhood, where the loudest sound is children playing. His car was not totaled, but is sitting in the front drive with a smashed fender, door, headlight and rearview mirror.

“I’m a little bit nervous every time I try to pull in or out of the driveway,” Schnelli said. “Is that going to happen again?”

State police continued to investigate the cause and manner of the crashes. As of Friday morning, Hosking is not facing any charges.

Hosking was previously fired in July 2012 following an arbitration hearing, but was reinstated soon thereafter. Officials at the time declined to say why Hosking had been fired.