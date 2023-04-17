Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, April 10 and Sunday, April 16.

1. Off-duty Mount Joy officer hit multiple vehicles with truck near his former West Hempfield Township home: police

An off-duty Mount Joy Borough police officer crashed his pickup truck into the mailbox and utility box at his former home in West Hempfield Township on Wednesday afternoon, then drove off and hit four vehicles — one occupied — and several mailboxes before his truck stopped, police and witnesses said.

But just why Kyle Hosking drove into the driveway at the home where he once lived on Jasmine Place in the Ferndale development off Marietta Avenue was the subject of speculation among people in the neighborhood.

Hosking was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of multiple injuries, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Hosking, a sergeant who has been with Mount Joy about 16 years, was placed on paid administrative leave per department policy, Chief Robert Goshen said.

2. Lancaster County teen who died in Berks County crash Thursday has been identified

The family of a 17-year-old who died in a crash Thursday in Berks County has identified him.

Antonio J. Chaves, of Paradise, was a senior at Pequea Valley High School and a member of its football and wrestling teams, his family wrote in a draft obituary. In addition to those sports, he enjoyed lifting weights and being with friends.

A memorial Mass was held Thursday, April 13, at Shivery Funeral Home at 3214 Lincoln Highway East in Paradise.

3. Lancaster Twp. man charged with strangling wife called 911 multiple times before her death

According to a doctor at Lancaster General Hospital, Kylee Ortiz, 23, developed a blood infection from being choked, police said. Her husband, Jordan Ortiz, 25, took her to the hospital Thursday, April 6, and by Friday she was admitted to the intensive care unit.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed Kylee died Sunday.

Manheim Township Police interviewed her in the hospital, and she said her husband strangled her around 7 or 8 in the morning Sunday, April 2, in their Dickens Drive home. The detectives noted her raspy voice. She was attached to a mechanical heart and lungs Friday, and she did not recover.

Police charged Jordan Ortiz with aggravated assault and strangulation Friday. He is currently being held in Lancaster County Prison on $750,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, April 17.

4. Max's Eatery to close downtown Lancaster diner; Manheim Twp. restaurant to stay open

The diner at 38 W. King St., which offers comfort food amid bright décor and pink neon lights, will be ending its nearly five-year run serving burgers, chicken and waffles and alcoholic milkshakes on April 23.

“We have treasured our time serving the community and the incredible outpouring of support that has been seen and felt over these last five years,” reads an announcement on the Max’s Eatery Facebook page. “Much has changed during our time as the preeminent destination for family dining in downtown Lancaster and we treasure each and every moment spent.”

Max & Go, a quick-service version of Max's Eatery, will be staying open in Richmond Square, the Manheim Township shopping center where it debuted in January 2022.

5. Billmeyer, PA: The story of Lancaster County's abandoned town

In this local history video, video producer Tyler Huber goes in-depth into the story of the abandoned Lancaster County town of Billmeyer, Pennsylvania. Billmeyer was once a thriving Susquehanna River town complete with a store, school, and main street full of homes. This video explains how the town was formed, why it was abandoned, and what still remains.