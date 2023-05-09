An off-duty Mount Joy Borough police officer was drunk when he crashed his pickup truck at his former home he hasn’t lived in for more than two years, then fled and hit several parked and occupied vehicles, according to police.

Pennsylvania State Police on Tuesday charged Kyle Hosking, of East Lampeter Township, with DUI, failing to stop and give information and related offenses.

A reliable number for Hosking could not immediately be located; a message was left at a number listed for him in an online directory.

According to police, shortly after 2 p.m. on April 12, Hosking crashed into the mailbox and a utility box at his old house on Jasmine Place and drove off.

From there, he drove onto Magnolia Drive, where he hit Nicholas Schnelli’s PT Cruiser as Schnelli was preparing to back into his driveway.

Schnelli’s Ring security camera showed Hosking coming from behind and crashing his gray GMC Sierra into the Cruiser’s front driver side quarter panel about 2:15 p.m.

After hitting the Cruiser, Hosking turned left from Magnolia back onto Jasmine, where he hit the rear of a parked red GMC pickup truck, breaking the rear taillight.

Hosking continued driving, smashing head-on into a parked Toyota Corolla on Jasmine. The impact was so strong that it sent the vehicle into the yard of Luis Acevedo and into the side of his neighbor’s foundation wall, damaging a side door.

Hosking’s truck finally stopped after smashing into Acevedo’s parked 2004 Ford F-150.

Hosking was taken by ambulance to a hospital. Hosking, a sergeant who has been with Mount Joy about 16 years, has been on paid administrative leave per department policy.

Hosking background

LNP reported in 2012 that Hosking was fired from Mount Joy following an arbitration hearing, but was reinstated soon after. Officials declined to say why Hosking had been fired.

Online Lancaster County prothonotary records show Hosking was ordered to pay a $2,309 civil judgment to Pennsylvania related to a 2011 criminal case. However, case details are not publicly visible on Pennsylvania’s online criminal docketing system, suggesting it may have been expunged.