Editor's note: This story has been updated with details from charging documents, which were not available Tuesday.

Pennsylvania State Police on Tuesday charged Mount Joy police officer Kyle Hosking, 42, of East Lampeter Township, with DUI for crashing his pickup truck last month outside a West Hempfield Township home where he once lived.

Hosking was also charged with failing to stop and related offenses. His blood alcohol content was .216%, based on a blood sample taken about three hours after the crashes, police reported. That’s nearly three times the legal limit of .08%.

Hosking declined comment Wednesday morning.

According to police, shortly after 2 p.m. on April 12, Hosking was off duty when he crashed into the mailbox and a utility box at his old house on Jasmine Place and drove off.

From there, he drove onto Magnolia Drive, where he hit Nicholas Schnelli’s PT Cruiser as Schnelli was preparing to back into his driveway.

Schnelli’s Ring security camera showed Hosking coming from behind and crashing his gray GMC Sierra into the Cruiser’s front driver side quarter panel about 2:15 p.m.

After hitting the Cruiser, Hosking turned left from Magnolia back onto Jasmine, where he hit the rear of a parked red GMC pickup truck, breaking the rear taillight.

Hosking continued driving, smashing head-on into a parked Toyota Corolla on Jasmine. The impact was so strong that it sent the Toyota into the yard of Luis Acevedo and into the side of his neighbor’s foundation wall, damaging a side door.

Hosking’s truck finally stopped after smashing into Acevedo’s parked 2004 Ford F-150.

Though West Hempfield police initially responded, they contacted state police to investigate because Hosking is known to West Hempfield police.

A West Hempfield officer found Hosking lying in the passenger seat of his truck, in and out of consciousness and covered in vomit and smelling of alcohol, according to charging documents.

Hosking was taken by ambulance to Lancaster General Hospital. About 5 p.m., a state trooper interviewed Hosking, who still smelled of alcohol, charging documents said.

Hosking told the trooper that he knew he was in a crash, but didn't remember what happened and didn't know if he consumed alcohol, charging documents said.

A sergeant who has been with Mount Joy about 16 years, Hosking has been on paid administrative leave per department policy.

Hosking background

LNP reported in 2012 that Hosking was fired from Mount Joy following an arbitration hearing, but was reinstated soon after. Officials declined to say why Hosking had been fired.

Online Lancaster County prothonotary records show Hosking was ordered to pay a $2,309 civil judgment to Pennsylvania related to a 2011 criminal case. However, case details are not publicly visible on Pennsylvania’s online criminal docketing system, suggesting it may have been expunged.