The Octorara Area school board voted to tweak the district’s health and safety plan Tuesday during a special meeting at the Junior/Senior High School in Atglen.

In an 8-1 vote, the board voted to recommend but not require district staff, students and visitors to wear masks when in district schools or other buildings. The district also can require that masks be worn in the case of a COVID-19 outbreak or if an “excessive” number of students are quarantined.

Masks are mandatory on school buses regardless of anyone’s vaccination status, according to a federal order from the Transportation Security Administration.

School board member Brian Norris voted against the update.

Masks were already optional before Tuesday's vote.

About 40 people attended the meeting in the school’s multipurpose room, while several others tuned in remotely using Zoom.

Comments from those in attendance opposed students having to wear masks, arguing masks are detrimental to pupils. Zoom participants favoring masks said they would improve the odds of maintaining in-person classes.

Since the district’s plan was initially approved on July 19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its position and now recommends masking for all people indoors, whether vaccinated or not.

“We’re going to have to begin to learn how to live with this,” Superintendent Michele Orner said. “As a result of the new information, we have some new decisions to make.”

The district is required to report known cases of COVID-19 to the Chester County Health Department, which then reports them to the state health department. Contact tracing is then required.

Orner said if a COVID-19 case is verified in a classroom and all children have been properly and consistently wearing masks, they would not be considered close contacts.

According to Orner, between March 13 and the end of the last school year on June 16, more than 200 students were quarantined because of COVID-19.

Octorara Area School District serves students mostly in Chester County, but also includes a small number of students in neighboring Lancaster County.