When: School board meeting, April 6.

What happened: The board met via videoconferencing to interview candidates and select a new board member to replace William Kloss. A link to attend the meeting online was posted on the district website.

Background: At the last meeting, Kloss advised the board he was resigning effective April 3 because he was moving from the school district. Kloss represented Region 1: Atglen, Christiana and the northern portion of Parkesburg boroughs and West Sadsbury Township.

Why it’s important: Lisa Yelovich was appointed by unanimous vote over applicant Joe Rocca. Both were interviewed by the board, answering the same questions from each board member. Given the chance to ask the board a question, Rocca expressed concern there was only one woman on the board.

Quotable: “Thank you both again, Joe, you made a really strong argument for Lisa,” board President Brian Fox said.

What happens next: Yelovich will be sworn in before the next board meeting April 13. She will also take Kloss’ positions on the facilities and finance committees.