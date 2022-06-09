ATGLEN — On a beautiful, 80-degree Wednesday evening 174 now-high school graduates received their diplomas in front of Octorara Junior/Senior High School.

Principal Johnathan Propper opened the ceremony complimenting the graduates on their “resilience,” on their creativity and on their courageousness. Propper proudly stated that the graduating class of 2022 embodies what it means to be a Brave.

Propper noted the “hard and arduous journey” that everyone in attendance had endured, especially the parents.

He reflected fondly and lightheartedly about a group of senior boys at a lunch table who knew they were going to be disciplined by the assistant principal for being rambunctious. The group showed up wearing fake mustaches for disguise to avoid a lecture.

Senior class president Devon Carroll followed Propper’s speech with her own recollection of counting down the minutes until lunch and the accompanying realization that high school went by faster than expected.

“Enjoy where you are now,” Carroll said, “because ... one simple moment in your life can turn into a cherished memory.”

Toward the end of her speech, Caroll asked all parents and guardians to stand, and thanked them all for helping the graduates get to this point.

Johanna Cupp, the class valedictorian, delivered a speech encouraging everyone, especially her fellow graduates, to pursue the truth and “face situations honestly.”

Cupp was presented a commemorative bowl by Propper, who asked her to continue the school tradition of eating her breakfast cereal, at least once, from the vessel and sending an image to Propper.

Marc DiGregorio was honored as the salutatorian.

Kayla Kittilitz, another member of the graduating class, recounted being locked outside of her house and having to climb through a window to retrieve her keys. Kittilitz likened this to how the graduates will all inevitably face locked doors but should remember there is always a window in the back of the house.

The 66th commencement included the singing of Mark Burrows’ “I Will Sing You to the Stars” by the Octorara High School Chorale and seniors.

Each new graduate was met with applause, shouts of joy, the waving of “Class of 2022” pennants, smiles and some tears of happiness from both graduates and their loved ones in attendance as they crossed the stage.