When Octorara Principal Jonathan Propper made opening remarks at this year’s commencement ceremony, he first had to address the unusual outdoor conditions in Lancaster County.

“While it is beautiful, who knew we would have to worry about air quality from the wildfires in Canada?” Propper said. “You just can’t make this stuff up.”

A group of 166 Octorara Junior-Senior High School students withstood the environmental conditions and graduated in front of the school on Wednesday evening, with the senior class wearing blue gowns and the Octorara Brave statue serving as a backdrop to the stage.

Propper also offered guests an indoor space to watch a live stream of the ceremony if they needed it.

Class president Julia Roth spoke after Propper, looking back on her high school years and thanking the parents of the graduating class.

“We don’t have any more minutes to spare,” she said. “To my classmates: After today, please take time to enjoy the moment.”

The Octorara Class of 2023’s valedictorian was Jackson Leaman, and the salutatorian was Mackenzie Muldoon.

Leaman also delivered a speech at the ceremony, comparing the seniors’ academic journeys to a race.

“We have made it to the finish line,” Leaman said. “Tomorrow is the first day of the rest of your life. How will you run your next race?”

The Octorara graduation choir performed both the national anthem and “Homeward Bound” during the commencement.

Propper returned to introduce the Octorara Class of 2023, and took time to recognize the students with the highest GPAs, those beginning military service and more.

After all 166 diplomas had been distributed, interim Superintendent Jim Scanlon complimented the student speeches from throughout the ceremony.

“We’ve heard many profound words of wisdom,” he said.

Scanlon concluded the evening by challenging the new graduates to show passion in their work, compassion for those struggling and kindness toward all.

Amy Tellez, another graduating senior, was the final student speaker. She took the podium to reflect on the time the Class of 2023 had spent together.

“We all learned to become these resilient, strong individuals,” Tellez said. “I will miss every page of this chapter.”