“Always look for the light, even in persistent darkness,” student speaker Leah Davis said to Octorara Area High School Class of 2021.

On Wednesday evening, 170 students were covered in sunshine as they graduated in the yard in front of the high school.

Davis began her speech quoting poet Gwendolyn Brooks’ poem “Truth,” saying, “And if sun comes/ How shall we greet him?/ Shall we not dread him,/ Shall we not fear him/ After so lengthy a session with shade?”

Davis shared those words, encouraging her fellow peers as they embarked on their futures, to look for the light that is before them even though at times things seem undesirable.

“There is so much light to look forward to as we approach the moments and needs before us,” Davis said.

Student speaker Ava Zimmerman said, “I learned from all of you … that I must stop fearing the future and instead notice the joy in fearing the future itself.”

Principal Michael Brooks called on the Class of 2021 to be ambitious, kind, resilient and proud, saying, “The class of 2021 will be remembered for more than their academic achievements, their great musical performances and exciting athletic accomplishments.”

Valedictorian Ella Roselli reminisced about the time the Class of 2021 won tug of war as freshmen against the senior class during a pep rally, which drew applause from her classmates Wednesday. She mentioned this memory to emphasize their resilient and inspirational nature.

“Be a brave,” Brooks said. “Octorara is someplace special, and you are a big part of what makes it special.”

Zimmerman said she was filled with pride and joy knowing she spent all the scary moments of high school with this class of Braves, referring to the school’s mascot.

Roselli and Zimmerman opened their speeches by saying how thankful they were to be in person at the ceremony, reflecting on the importance of face-to-face interaction.

This past academic year Octorara Junior-Senior High School began with classes online, which eventually shifted to a hybrid format. After Christmas break, students were able to choose either a full in-person or an online format, said Jennifer Shaw, the principal’s secretary.

Roselli was named valedictorian and won three additional awards and two scholarships. Elizabeth Davis was named salutatorian and won two additional awards and a scholarship.

“Before us, there’s a sun,” Leah Davis said. “I don’t know the truth of tomorrow, but I know that we have the choice to make the best of today.”