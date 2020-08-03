Former President Barack Obama endorsed Democratic state Senate candidate Janet Diaz on Monday in his first wave of 2020 endorsements.

Diaz, a healthcare worker and Lancaster city council member, will challenge state Sen. Scott Martin (R., Martic Township) in November for the 13th Senatorial District seat that encompasses the southern half of Lancaster County. She is seeking to be the first Latina elected to a state Senate seat.

Obama also endorsed Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Treasurer Joe Torsella for a second term. Nina Ahmad, the Democratic auditor general candidate looking to fill Eugene DePasquale’s former position as he vies for a congressional seat, was also endorsed. Overall, Obama endorsed 21 candidates for Pennsylvania state or federal office, including several state House and Senate races.

“Together, these candidates will help us redeem our country’s promise by sticking up for working class people, restoring fairness and opportunity to our system, and fighting for the good of all Americans …,” Obama wrote in his endorsement announcement.