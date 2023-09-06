A primary-care clinic with a unique payment structure opened today at 790 New Holland Ave., Suite B, in Lancaster city.

Oak Street Health Lancaster is a Medicare-exclusive clinic that will provide value-based primary care. Instead of the traditional fee-for-service model, Medicare will pay the clinic based on the number of chronic conditions their patients have. The clinic will then take full responsibility for the cost of its patients' care. The better their patients’ health outcomes, the less money the clinic will have to spend on their medical costs, Regional Medical Director Marisa Gefen said, which gives the clinic a financial stake in their patients’ health.

“This payment model just makes so much more sense,” Gefen said.

Gefen said that while there are other value-based care programs in Lancaster County, Oak Street Health Lancaster will be the first primary care provider in the county that takes full responsibility for the cost of its patients’ care.

Oak Street Health currently operates more than 180 clinics in 22 states, caring for more than 230,000 patients. It was purchased by CVS in May for $10.6 billion. The company is a part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid’s ACO REACH model, launched in January as a way of encouraging the creation of Accountable Care Organizations, a type of value-based care program. The goal is to make health care more cost effective, but progressives in Congress have criticized the program, which they see as a way of privatizing Medicare.

Gefen said Oak Street Health health has improved health outcomes for its patients, including reducing hospital admissions by 51% compared to Medicare benchmarks.

“I’m very confident that this is the future of health care,” she said. “We are literally rebuilding health care the way it should be.”

Oak Street Health Lancaster operates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call the clinic at 717-265-9471 or go to bit.ly/OakStreetHealthLancaster.