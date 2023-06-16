Multiple Lancaster County towns were under a tornado warning Friday morning as a line of severe thunderstorms and showers passed through.

The National Weather Service out of State College announced a tornado warning for Quarryville, Gap and Christiana shortly before 11:00 a.m. The warning expired at 11:15 a.m. LancasterOnline is checking for reports on damage or flooding.

Showers and thunderstorms were predicted to bring gusty winds, cloud-to-ground lightning and possible small hail across Lancaster County on Friday, and water could pool in low-lying areas and small streams.

This is the third day with storms passing through after a plummet in air quality last week due to Canadian wildfires, following the driest May on record. The NWS is predicting low chances of rain on Saturday at 20%, and slightly higher for Monday and Tuesday at 30%.