Some potentially severe weather could roll through Lancaster County into Tuesday evening.

National Weather Service in State College predicts a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. and a 40% chance into the evening.

Heavy downpours could result in isolated instances of local flash flooding and gusty winds, according to NWS.

NWS issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Lancaster, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon and York counties until 8 p.m. Tuesday. A severe thunderstorm watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms to develop.

A spike in the heat and humidity will follow Tuesday's wet weather into Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. NWS predicts a high in the 90s for the rest of the week.