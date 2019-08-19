If you don't have to go outside, don't.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a heat advisory, in effect from 2 to 7 p.m., for central Pennsylvania including Lancaster County.

With temperatures around 90, the heat index could reach up to 105 degrees.

"The heat and humidity may cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure," NWS said in a release.

During a heat advisory, NWS suggests you:

